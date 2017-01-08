Dr. Amy Young, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Young, PSY.D
Dr. Amy Young, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Media, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The CBT Center for Anxiety & OCD107 Chesley Dr, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 529-1875Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Dr. Young has a great presence about her. She makes you feel welcomed and puts you at ease almost immediately. This was the first time I ever asked for help from a mental health provider and was not exactly sure what to expect. After about the third visit to her we seemed like friends and I found a high level of comfort with her and was able to tell her things about myself nobody ever knew, not even my wife of 20 years.
- Psychology
- English
- Anxiety and Agoraphobia Treatment Center
- Hartford Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ursinus College
