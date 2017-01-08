See All Psychologists in Media, PA
Psychology
Overview

Dr. Amy Young, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Media, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Young works at The CBT Center for Anxiety & OCD in Media, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The CBT Center for Anxiety & OCD
    107 Chesley Dr, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 529-1875
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Behavior Therapy
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Behavior Therapy
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hoarding Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hoarding
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2017
    Dr. Young has a great presence about her. She makes you feel welcomed and puts you at ease almost immediately. This was the first time I ever asked for help from a mental health provider and was not exactly sure what to expect. After about the third visit to her we seemed like friends and I found a high level of comfort with her and was able to tell her things about myself nobody ever knew, not even my wife of 20 years.
    Tom in Springfield, PA — Jan 08, 2017
    About Dr. Amy Young, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1053537530
    Education & Certifications

    • Anxiety and Agoraphobia Treatment Center
    • Hartford Hospital
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Ursinus College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Young, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at The CBT Center for Anxiety & OCD in Media, PA. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

