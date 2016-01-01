Amy Wolfe accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Wolfe
Overview
Amy Wolfe is a Nurse Practitioner in East Lansing, MI.
Amy Wolfe works at
Locations
-
1
Care Givers Home Health LLC1750 E Grand River Ave Ste 103, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (989) 403-6026
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Wolfe?
About Amy Wolfe
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780031484
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Wolfe works at
Amy Wolfe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Wolfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.