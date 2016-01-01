Amy Whitehouse accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Whitehouse, APRN
Overview
Amy Whitehouse, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Amy Whitehouse works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Geriatric House Calls1930 Bishop Ln Ste 1600, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 272-5044
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Whitehouse?
About Amy Whitehouse, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124494984
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Whitehouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Whitehouse works at
Amy Whitehouse has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Whitehouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Whitehouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Whitehouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.