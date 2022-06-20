Amy Velasquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Velasquez, LMFT
Overview
Amy Velasquez, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Merced, CA.
Locations
- 1 3144 G St # 125-268, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 726-1015
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with Dr. Amy Velasquez. Very competent. Very warm. Very helpful. Highly recommend.
About Amy Velasquez, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1093740797
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Velasquez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Velasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
14 patients have reviewed Amy Velasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Velasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Velasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Velasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.