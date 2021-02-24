See All Family Doctors in Amarillo, TX
Amy Upton, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Amy Upton, FNP-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amy Upton, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from West Texas A&M U and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Amy Upton works at Amy Upton Family Practice in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amy Upton Family Practice
    1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 200, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 420-3550
  2. 2
    Lone Star Heart Center
    6111 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 420-3550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Diabetes
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Upton?

    Feb 24, 2021
    amy upton has been my primary care doctor for 4 in a half years and she is so amazing with me and helps me understand things. let me tell you how my life has changed since coming to amy i used to dread bloodwork and shots being done now its no problem for me. i go into amys office every six months get my checkup done and blood work and everytime i see her shes happy to see me.
    will spell — Feb 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Upton, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Upton, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Upton to family and friends

    Amy Upton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Upton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Upton, FNP-C.

    About Amy Upton, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Laotian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063719573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • N/A
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Multiple Practice Amarillo Texas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Texas A&M U
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Upton, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Upton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Upton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Upton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Upton works at Amy Upton Family Practice in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Amy Upton’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Amy Upton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Upton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Upton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Upton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Upton, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.