Amy Upton, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Upton, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from West Texas A&M U and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Amy Upton works at
Locations
-
1
Amy Upton Family Practice1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 200, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 420-3550
-
2
Lone Star Heart Center6111 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 420-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
amy upton has been my primary care doctor for 4 in a half years and she is so amazing with me and helps me understand things. let me tell you how my life has changed since coming to amy i used to dread bloodwork and shots being done now its no problem for me. i go into amys office every six months get my checkup done and blood work and everytime i see her shes happy to see me.
About Amy Upton, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Laotian
- 1063719573
Education & Certifications
- N/A
- Multiple Practice Amarillo Texas
- West Texas A&M U
