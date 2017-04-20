See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Amy Turnure, RN Icon-share Share Profile

Amy Turnure, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amy Turnure, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Amy Turnure works at CHI Memorial Community Health - Hixson in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Community Health - Hixson
    3905 Hixson Pike Ste 103, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Amy Turnure?

Apr 20, 2017
Husband saw her and when I changed doctors he changed as well. But going back to Amy she is much better and caring then the MD we are seeing now
Guy in Hixson, TN — Apr 20, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Amy Turnure, RN
How would you rate your experience with Amy Turnure, RN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amy Turnure to family and friends

Amy Turnure's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amy Turnure

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Turnure, RN.

About Amy Turnure, RN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1902146376
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Turnure, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Turnure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amy Turnure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Amy Turnure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amy Turnure works at CHI Memorial Community Health - Hixson in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Amy Turnure’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Amy Turnure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Turnure.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Turnure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Turnure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.