Amy Turnure, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Turnure, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Locations
CHI Memorial Community Health - Hixson3905 Hixson Pike Ste 103, Chattanooga, TN 37415 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Husband saw her and when I changed doctors he changed as well. But going back to Amy she is much better and caring then the MD we are seeing now
About Amy Turnure, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1902146376
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Turnure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
5 patients have reviewed Amy Turnure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Turnure.
