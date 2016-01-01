Dr. Tsou accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amy Tsou, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Tsou, PHD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Tsou works at
Locations
1
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Amy Tsou, PHD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1245529155
Dr. Tsou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsou works at
