Amy Trader, LPC
Overview
Amy Trader, LPC is a Counselor in Rock Hill, SC.
They are accepting new patients
Locations
- 1 1477 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 517-2323
I’ve been in therapy with Amy for 6 years now. The progress has been remarkable. I’ve struggled with shame, loss, divorce, family stresses, low self esteem, and etc. Amy’s guidance through these years has definitely helped me and increased my quality of living.
About Amy Trader, LPC
