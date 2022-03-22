Amy Toenjes, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Toenjes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Toenjes, ARNP
Amy Toenjes, ARNP is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Greensboro, Nc and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Amy Toenjes works at
Hampton Professional Park7807 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 730-3689Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
She was extremely thorough and encouraging in attempting to treat my wife's issues with a progressive nuerological disorder possibly related to Parkinson's. She seems extraordinarily knowledgeable regarding current medications and which may be best suited to treat my wife.
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1457334906
- University Of North Carolina, Greensboro, Nc
- Lenoir-Rhyne College, Hickory, Nc
Amy Toenjes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Toenjes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Toenjes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Amy Toenjes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Toenjes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Toenjes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Toenjes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.