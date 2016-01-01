Amy Thatcher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Thatcher, LCSW
Overview
Amy Thatcher, LCSW is a Counselor in Sarasota, FL.
Locations
Cheryl Laflame Psy.d.5971 Cattlemen Ln, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 587-2055
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Amy Thatcher, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1386705077
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Thatcher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Thatcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Amy Thatcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Thatcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Thatcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Thatcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.