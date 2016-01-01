Overview

Dr. Amy Swier-Vosnos, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Swier-Vosnos works at Neurobehavioral Consultants in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.