Amy Strocsher, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amy Strocsher, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Amy Strocsher works at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Primary Care at Northwest Medical Center
    6060 N Fountain Plaza Dr Ste 270, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 229-2578
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 20, 2021
    Amy is the most compassionate and professional health care provider we have ever had. Her staff is also amazing and are like family. Kelly, Martha and Mimi are very well trained and are very efficient and kind no matter what the day brings .
    Karen and Lem Nash — Apr 20, 2021
    Photo: Amy Strocsher, NP
    About Amy Strocsher, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174714349
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Strocsher, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Strocsher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Strocsher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Strocsher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Strocsher works at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Amy Strocsher’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Amy Strocsher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Strocsher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Strocsher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Strocsher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

