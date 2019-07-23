See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Amy Stricklin, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Amy Stricklin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Amy Stricklin works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs - 270 West in Hot Springs, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs-270 West
    2825 Albert Pike Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Amy Stricklin, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1245712579
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Stricklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amy Stricklin works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs - 270 West in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Amy Stricklin’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Amy Stricklin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Stricklin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Stricklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Stricklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

