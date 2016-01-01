Dr. Amy Spotts, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spotts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Spotts, OD
Overview
Dr. Amy Spotts, OD is an Optometrist in York, PA.
Dr. Spotts works at
Locations
Designer Family Eyecare3015 Eastern Blvd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 430-0078
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Spotts, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1932265519
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spotts accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spotts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spotts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spotts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spotts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spotts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.