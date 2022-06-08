Dr. Amy Solderich, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solderich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Solderich, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Solderich, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Solderich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Seaside Psychological Services1701 Highway A1A Ste 216, Vero Beach, FL 32963 Directions (772) 925-1121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solderich?
I have been in therapy for several years. I have never met a more competent therapist she really knows her stuff…. Where others were unable to help, she was, we got to the deep down issues and I am finally able to have a wonderful outlook on life and have tools to help me deal with any problem that comes my way. I’m truly blessed to have met and worked with dr Soldrich! I think you will be too.
About Dr. Amy Solderich, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1215287438
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- South Florida Consortium Internship Program- Memorial Regional Hospital
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solderich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solderich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solderich works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Solderich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solderich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solderich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solderich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.