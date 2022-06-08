See All Clinical Psychologists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Amy Solderich, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Solderich, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Solderich works at Seaside Psychological Services, LLC in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seaside Psychological Services
    1701 Highway A1A Ste 216, Vero Beach, FL 32963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 925-1121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Jun 08, 2022
I have been in therapy for several years. I have never met a more competent therapist she really knows her stuff…. Where others were unable to help, she was, we got to the deep down issues and I am finally able to have a wonderful outlook on life and have tools to help me deal with any problem that comes my way. I’m truly blessed to have met and worked with dr Soldrich! I think you will be too.
— Jun 08, 2022
About Dr. Amy Solderich, PSY.D

  • Clinical Psychology
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • 1215287438
Education & Certifications

  • University of Florida
  • South Florida Consortium Internship Program- Memorial Regional Hospital
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
  • University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Solderich, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solderich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Solderich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Solderich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Solderich works at Seaside Psychological Services, LLC in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Solderich’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Solderich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solderich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solderich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solderich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

