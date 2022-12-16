See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Amy Smith, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Amy Smith works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave
    525 Jamestown St, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 845-4577
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - King of Prussia
    170 N Henderson Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 227-0653

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Psoriasis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Psoriasis

Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2022
    It was my daughter and I first visit at the office, the staff were welcoming and we were treated with respect. The office is very nice and clean.
    About Amy Smith, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1588686968
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Smith, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Amy Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

