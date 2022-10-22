Dr. Amy Schley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Schley, PHD
Dr. Amy Schley, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Waukesha, WI.
Amy Schley Phd Sc204 Wisconsin Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186 Directions (262) 542-6694
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Amy provides the most thorough evaluation available. I made sure to do my research. Over the course of 4 years, my children were evaluated by 3 psychologists; none of which offered an assessment as comprehensive as Dr. Amy. The others may have seemed "nicer", but I did not need nice, I needed knowledge and experience. If my family needs "therapy", we go to a therapist. Dr. Amy provides expert ADHD treatment for my family, for 6 years now. She came recommended. She genuinely cares about the well-being of her patients. For the most effective treatment, she works with parents, children, family doctors, pediatricians and schools, even private schools! Even a guardian ad litem when necessary. Dr. Amy has positively changed the trajectory of our lives.
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1073683413
