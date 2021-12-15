See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Amy Ruzicka, OD

Optometry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Ruzicka, OD is an Optometrist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Incarnate Word Rosenberg School Of Optometry.

Dr. Ruzicka works at Eye Health Clinic,PA in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Health Clinic, PA (inside Target)
    2120 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 273-7158
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2021
    One of the best interactions I've had with a medical professional. Nice, caring, great explainer. Would recommend to everyone.
    M. Chalmers. — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. Amy Ruzicka, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508368556
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy of Optometry
    • Ocular Disease
    • Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic
    • University Of The Incarnate Word Rosenberg School Of Optometry
    • Towson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Ruzicka, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruzicka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruzicka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruzicka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruzicka works at Eye Health Clinic,PA in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ruzicka’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruzicka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruzicka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruzicka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruzicka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.