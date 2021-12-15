Dr. Amy Ruzicka, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruzicka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Ruzicka, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Ruzicka, OD is an Optometrist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Incarnate Word Rosenberg School Of Optometry.
Dr. Ruzicka works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Health Clinic, PA (inside Target)2120 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (850) 273-7158Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruzicka?
One of the best interactions I've had with a medical professional. Nice, caring, great explainer. Would recommend to everyone.
About Dr. Amy Ruzicka, OD
- Optometry
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508368556
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Optometry
- Ocular Disease
- Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic
- University Of The Incarnate Word Rosenberg School Of Optometry
- Towson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruzicka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruzicka accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruzicka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruzicka works at
Dr. Ruzicka speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruzicka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruzicka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruzicka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruzicka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.