Overview

Dr. Amy Ruzicka, OD is an Optometrist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Incarnate Word Rosenberg School Of Optometry.



Dr. Ruzicka works at Eye Health Clinic,PA in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.