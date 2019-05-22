See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lower Gwynedd, PA
Amy Rosenberg, CRNP

Internal Medicine
4.5 (134)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Amy Rosenberg, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lower Gwynedd, PA. 

Amy Rosenberg works at Springhouse Internal Medicine in Lower Gwynedd, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Springhouse Internal Medicine
    605 N Bethlehem Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 134 ratings
Patient Ratings (134)
5 Star
(106)
4 Star
(17)
3 Star
(7)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(1)
May 22, 2019
Amy has a wonderful, thoughtful and caring mannerism. She is very comforting and thorough in her delivery of information. I truly feel like she listens and has compassion. I feel fortinate to have found her while I struggle with an unimaginable medical condition.
Jhg — May 22, 2019
Amy Rosenberg, CRNP
About Amy Rosenberg, CRNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730354127
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Towson University
