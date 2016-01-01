See All Massage Therapists in Brawley, CA
Amy Ronning, LMT

Massage Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Amy Ronning, LMT is a Massage Therapist in Brawley, CA. 

Amy Ronning works at Donald L Barniske OD in Brawley, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donald L Barniske OD
    260 W Main St, Brawley, CA 92227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 498-3861

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Amy Ronning, LMT

Specialties
  • Massage Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255681821
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Ronning, LMT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Ronning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amy Ronning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Amy Ronning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amy Ronning works at Donald L Barniske OD in Brawley, CA. View the full address on Amy Ronning’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Amy Ronning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Ronning.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Ronning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Ronning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

