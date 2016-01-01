Amy Rohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Rohr, MSN
Amy Rohr, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Maternity & Family Planning Clinic1231 Candelaria Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Directions (505) 345-3244
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235639634
