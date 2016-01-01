See All Psychologists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Amy Prezbindowski, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Amy Prezbindowski, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Prezbindowski works at Mary Bridge Childrens Therapy in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Therapy Unit
    402 15th Ave SE Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    About Dr. Amy Prezbindowski, PHD

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and French
    NPI Number
    • 1356483457
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington, School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Washington, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
