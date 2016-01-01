Overview

Amy Ponzio, MSN is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Amy Ponzio works at Champaign Dental Group in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

