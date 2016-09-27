See All Family Doctors in Goshen, IN
Amy Pointon, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Amy Pointon, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amy Pointon, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. 

Amy Pointon works at Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology
    1615 Winsted Dr Ste 2, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Addiction
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Addiction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Amy Pointon?

Sep 27, 2016
Very professional and knowledgable.
Elkhart, IN — Sep 27, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Amy Pointon, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Amy Pointon, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amy Pointon to family and friends

Amy Pointon's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amy Pointon

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Pointon, FNP-BC.

About Amy Pointon, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1629361357
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Pointon, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Pointon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amy Pointon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Amy Pointon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amy Pointon works at Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Amy Pointon’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Amy Pointon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Pointon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Pointon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Pointon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.