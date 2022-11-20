Amy Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Perez
Overview
Amy Perez is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Locations
- 1 80 Jesse Hl Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-6069
Ratings & Reviews
Amy is a most-caring and experienced practitioner. I have been seeing her for headaches these last 6 months and I am SO much better! She listened to my history and prescribed the right medication which helped me get back my life. THANK YOU Amy!!!
About Amy Perez
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235597808
