Amy Pennington, NP

Family Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Amy Pennington, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo.

Amy Pennington works at KNEIBERT CLINIC PHARMACY - DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kneibert Clinic
    686 Lester St, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 686-2411

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Amy Pennington, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811293756
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Pennington, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Pennington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Pennington works at KNEIBERT CLINIC PHARMACY - DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT in Poplar Bluff, MO. View the full address on Amy Pennington’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Amy Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Pennington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

