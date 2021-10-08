Amy Pennington, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Pennington, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Pennington, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo.
Amy Pennington works at
Locations
-
1
Kneibert Clinic686 Lester St, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 686-2411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Pennington?
She always listens and takes more time than anyone we have ever seen with our family. She’s laughed with us and cried with us. She provides excellent care!
About Amy Pennington, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1811293756
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Pennington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Pennington accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Pennington works at
13 patients have reviewed Amy Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Pennington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.