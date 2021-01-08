Dr. Orseth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Orseth, OD
Dr. Amy Orseth, OD is an Optometrist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation2025 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Directions (831) 458-5640
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It was a great experience. Very personable, knowledgeable, and explained everything to me. Best eye exam I've ever had actually.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Orseth accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orseth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Orseth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orseth.
