Amy Odermatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Odermatt
Overview
Amy Odermatt is a Counselor in Lakeland, FL.
Amy Odermatt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Directions Counseling Center5121 S Lakeland Dr Ste 4, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 606-5922
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Odermatt?
About Amy Odermatt
- Counseling
- English
- 1407173669
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Odermatt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Odermatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Odermatt works at
5 patients have reviewed Amy Odermatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Odermatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Odermatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Odermatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.