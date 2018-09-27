Amy Nicley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Nicley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Nicley, NP
Overview
Amy Nicley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Amy Nicley works at
Locations
-
1
Excell for Life Family Care & Pediatrics1329 W 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions
1800 N Capitol Ave # 140, Indianapolis, IN 46202 (317) 962-2894
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Amy is a very nice and caring person. She truly cares about her patients. She is an excellent provider!
About Amy Nicley, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639248214
Amy Nicley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Nicley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Nicley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Amy Nicley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Nicley.
