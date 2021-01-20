Amy Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Murphy, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Murphy, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO.
Amy Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
PsychCare Consultants763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 110, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 569-1717Monday6:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday6:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 8:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Murphy?
I have been speaking with Amy on a bi-weekly basis for the past 6 months. She is always very polite and sincere. I wish I would have been in contact with her a long time ago. She listens and doesn't judge. I would absolutely recommend Amy to anyone that needs an LPC.
About Amy Murphy, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1932166469
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Murphy accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Murphy works at
Amy Murphy speaks Spanish.
Amy Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.