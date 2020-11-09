Dr. Amy Mulkey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Mulkey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amy Mulkey, PHD is a Psychologist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida-Gainesville.
Dr. Mulkey works at
Locations
-
1
Balance Behavioral Health6504 Woodlake Village Cir, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 823-5475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amy Mulkey is an AMAZING therapist. I leave every session feeling like I really got something from it. She truly cares about her patients, loves what she does, and goes above and beyond to be available when you need her. She has helped me make strides in improving and maintaining my mental and emotional health. Overall a great experience at a place where people really care and want to help.
About Dr. Amy Mulkey, PHD
- Psychology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Cornell U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulkey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulkey works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulkey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulkey.
