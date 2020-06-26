See All Nurse Midwives in Kansas City, KS
Amy Mendus, CNM

Midwifery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Amy Mendus, CNM is a Midwife in Kansas City, KS. 

Amy Mendus works at Specialists in Womens Care - KCK in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Lansing, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialists in Womens Care - KCK
    1601 N 98th St Ste 103, Kansas City, KS 66111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-3018
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Specialists in Womens Care Lansing
    1004 Progress Dr Ste 120, Lansing, KS 66043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-6856
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth
Family Planning Services
Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth
Family Planning Services

Treatment frequency



Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • KanCare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Amy Mendus, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548668239
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Mendus, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Mendus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Mendus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Mendus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Amy Mendus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Mendus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Mendus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Mendus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

