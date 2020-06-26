Amy Mendus, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Mendus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Mendus, CNM
Overview
Amy Mendus, CNM is a Midwife in Kansas City, KS.
Amy Mendus works at
Locations
-
1
Specialists in Womens Care - KCK1601 N 98th St Ste 103, Kansas City, KS 66111 Directions (913) 386-3018Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Specialists in Womens Care Lansing1004 Progress Dr Ste 120, Lansing, KS 66043 Directions (913) 382-6856Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- KanCare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Mendus?
Amy is so personable and she cares about you and your entire family. These midwives are fantastic!
About Amy Mendus, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1548668239
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Mendus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Mendus accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Mendus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Mendus works at
12 patients have reviewed Amy Mendus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Mendus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Mendus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Mendus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.