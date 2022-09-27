Amy McDonnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy McDonnell, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Amy McDonnell, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Daytona Beach, FL.
Amy McDonnell works at
Locations
-
1
Act Hhc1220 Willis Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 236-3200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy McDonnell?
Amy has beyond helped me through a litany of tragedies in the past couple of years. She has looked out for me and helped in ways no other MD, Nurse, or NP has before. I have a precarious situation and illness that I thought no way could be helped. I felt like I was in a box and than one day, boom , Amy and I connect. Since than I have been able yo Because of Amy, manage my everyday life, with work and enjoy my family. Medicine is only a tiny facet of treatment from what I gathered through the years. The real question is , is does the person prescribing the medicine actually care. Because anyone can write a prescription pad. Being under Amy's treatment, the answer to that question is Amy cares indubitably. I don't know where I would be without her. I highly suggest seeing her and open up , be truthful and you will see real results.
About Amy McDonnell, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134667181
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy McDonnell accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy McDonnell works at
7 patients have reviewed Amy McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy McDonnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy McDonnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy McDonnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.