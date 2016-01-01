Amy McCue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy McCue, APRN
Overview
Amy McCue, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Locations
- 1 347 S Laura Ave, Wichita, KS 67211 Directions (316) 686-7117
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Amy McCue, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841221520
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy McCue accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy McCue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy McCue has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy McCue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy McCue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy McCue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.