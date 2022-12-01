See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Amy McAnulty, ANP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Amy McAnulty, ANP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (82)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amy McAnulty, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Amy McAnulty works at El Paso Pain Center, El Paso, TX in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cecilia Elias, FNP
Cecilia Elias, FNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Winnie Wang, FNP
Winnie Wang, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Krystal Kalt
Krystal Kalt
6 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Pain Center
    3215 GATEWAY BLVD W, El Paso, TX 79903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 598-7246
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy McAnulty?

    Dec 01, 2022
    Great Very Detailed, thanks.
    JR Heath — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy McAnulty, ANP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Amy McAnulty, ANP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy McAnulty to family and friends

    Amy McAnulty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy McAnulty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy McAnulty, ANP-C.

    About Amy McAnulty, ANP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831428614
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy McAnulty, ANP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy McAnulty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy McAnulty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy McAnulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy McAnulty works at El Paso Pain Center, El Paso, TX in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Amy McAnulty’s profile.

    82 patients have reviewed Amy McAnulty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy McAnulty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy McAnulty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy McAnulty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy McAnulty, ANP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.