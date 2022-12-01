Amy McAnulty, ANP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy McAnulty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy McAnulty, ANP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy McAnulty, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Amy McAnulty works at
Locations
El Paso Pain Center3215 GATEWAY BLVD W, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 598-7246Monday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great Very Detailed, thanks.
About Amy McAnulty, ANP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831428614
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
Amy McAnulty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy McAnulty accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy McAnulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
82 patients have reviewed Amy McAnulty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy McAnulty.
