Amy Maass, APNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Amy Maass, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oshkosh, WI. 

Amy Maass works at BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians in Oshkosh, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aurora Health Care
    855 N Westhaven Dr, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 303-8700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Amy Maass, APNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659857977
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Maass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Maass works at BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians in Oshkosh, WI. View the full address on Amy Maass’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Amy Maass. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Maass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Maass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Maass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

