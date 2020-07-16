Amy Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Lewis, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Lewis, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Amy Lewis works at
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview805 Medical Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 232-8100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amy is a compassionate provider with an amazing staff. I feel very fortunate to have found her!
About Amy Lewis, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134586290
