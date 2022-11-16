See All Dermatologists in King of Prussia, PA
Amy Levinson, CRNP is a Dermatologist in King of Prussia, PA. 

Amy Levinson works at Horvath Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center, PC in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Keystone Dermatology Partners
    216 Mall Blvd Ste 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Keystone Dermatology Partners
    2300 Computer Rd Ste A8, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 16, 2022
Amy is extremely professional and is a very skilled practitioner. I am very happy to have found this practice and especially, Amy!
GC — Nov 16, 2022
About Amy Levinson, CRNP

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154743458
Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Levinson, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amy Levinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Amy Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Amy Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Levinson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

