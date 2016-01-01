See All Nurse Practitioners in New Albany, IN
Amy Leezer, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Amy Leezer, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Albany, IN. 

Amy Leezer works at BHMG-Hospitalists Floyd in New Albany, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Floyd
    1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 (812) 949-3242
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Amy Leezer, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487190641
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Leezer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Amy Leezer works at BHMG-Hospitalists Floyd in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Amy Leezer's profile.

    Amy Leezer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Leezer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Leezer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Leezer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

