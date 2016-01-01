Overview

Dr. Amy Lambert, OD is an Optometrist in Tyrone, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Lambert works at Williamson Eye Care in Tyrone, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.