Amy Laflamme, PA-C

Family Medicine
Amy Laflamme, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Superior, WI. 

Amy Laflamme works at Champaign Dental Group in Superior, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Champaign Dental Group
    3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Jun 10, 2019
    She listens and hears what you are saving. She offers excellent advice but lets you know it is totally up to you to make the decision - she will help you every step of the way! She looks for alternatives and does not suggest testing or procedures that do nothing more than "pad the bottom line" but the results will not change the treatment. She is a top-rated caregiver and an excellent professional to work with.
    CrsytalM in Superior, WI — Jun 10, 2019
    About Amy Laflamme, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1629401856
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

    Amy Laflamme, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Laflamme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Laflamme has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Laflamme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Laflamme works at Champaign Dental Group in Superior, WI. View the full address on Amy Laflamme’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Amy Laflamme. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Laflamme.

