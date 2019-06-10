Amy Laflamme, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Laflamme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Laflamme, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Laflamme, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Superior, WI.
Amy Laflamme works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She listens and hears what you are saving. She offers excellent advice but lets you know it is totally up to you to make the decision - she will help you every step of the way! She looks for alternatives and does not suggest testing or procedures that do nothing more than "pad the bottom line" but the results will not change the treatment. She is a top-rated caregiver and an excellent professional to work with.
About Amy Laflamme, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
