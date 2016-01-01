Overview

Amy Krenzer, CNP is a Registered Nurse in Edina, MN. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Pain Management (AAPM)



Amy Krenzer works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.