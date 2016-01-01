Amy Krenzer, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Krenzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Krenzer, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Krenzer, CNP is a Registered Nurse in Edina, MN. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Pain Management (AAPM)
Amy Krenzer works at
Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Pain Clinic7235 Ohms Ln, Edina, MN 55439 Directions (952) 522-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Krenzer?
About Amy Krenzer, CNP
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1144232943
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Pain Management (AAPM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Krenzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Krenzer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Krenzer using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Krenzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Krenzer works at
3 patients have reviewed Amy Krenzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Krenzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Krenzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Krenzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.