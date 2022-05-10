Amy Knight, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Knight, PA-C
Overview
Amy Knight, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Amy Knight works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MetroSouth Health Center at West Beverly11250 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 779-7500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Knight?
I have met with Amy several times over a number of years. She never hurries the visit and listens carefully. If necessary or questionable, Ms. Knight will promptly go in with the doctor and question him. Plus, she is patient, asks good questions, and is very nice.
About Amy Knight, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922175702
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Knight accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Knight works at
Amy Knight has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.