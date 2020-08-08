See All Neuropsychologists in Sun City West, AZ
Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Sun City West, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Neuropsychology Consultants (McKinney, Texas)

Dr. Knapp works at AZ Integrated Neuro Spine and Pain in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Neurology and Spine
    14418 W Meeker Blvd Ste 200, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-5700
  2. 2
    Center for Neurology and Spine
    13640 N 99th Ave, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Knapp?

    Aug 08, 2020
    She answered all my questions, explained everything in layman’s terms and was so kind and compassionate. She’s the best!
    Lori — Aug 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Knapp to family and friends

    Dr. Knapp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Knapp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235297425
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neuropsychology Consultants (McKinney, Texas)
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Neuropsychological Services Of Lansing (Lansing, Michigan)
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Oswego (Oswego, New York)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.