Amy Kinnett, RNC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Amy Kinnett, RNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Carmel, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.

Amy Kinnett works at Obstetrics and Gynecology of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Westfield, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carmel
    13420 N Meridian St Ste 400, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 573-7050
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Seven Hills Ob-gyn Associates LLC
    380 S Junction Xing Ste B, Westfield, IN 46074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Family Planning Services
Menopause
Birth Control
Family Planning Services
Menopause

Birth Control Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Oct 27, 2021
    Amy has always been really amazing. She always answers questions thoroughly and takes your concerns seriously and she's always well informed. But recently I've been dealing with something really scary and stressful - Today Amy and her nurse assistant and all of the desk staff were really great. I didn't really know where else to go, and I'm glad I went here. Everyone answered my questions, went above and beyond to answer my questions about my insurance coverage. Answered all my medical questions. And didn't make me feel awkward or ashamed at all. I was really panicking and they just addressed all my concerns, and really accommodated me. And corrected my old misinformation. I've always had good experiences with this Amy and her offices. I wish she could be my primary care doctor too.
    Violet — Oct 27, 2021
    Amy Kinnett's Office & Staff

    Experience with Amy Kinnett

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Amy Kinnett, RNC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1699845628
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Kinnett, RNC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Kinnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Kinnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Kinnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Amy Kinnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Kinnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Kinnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Kinnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

