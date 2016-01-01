Dr. Amy Jaffey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Jaffey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amy Jaffey, PHD is a Psychologist in Oxnard, CA.
Dr. Jaffey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christine Olney300 E Esplanade Dr Ste 900, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 981-3982
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffey?
About Dr. Amy Jaffey, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1841305539
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffey works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.