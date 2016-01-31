See All Clinical Psychologists in Miami, FL
Amy Jacobstein-Oxios, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4 (15)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Amy Jacobstein-Oxios, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Amy Jacobstein-Oxios works at Mental Health Partners in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Roberto A Hernando MD PA
    8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 202, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-0068
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 31, 2016
    Dr. Amy Jacobstein has truly dedicated herself to the psychological needs of her patients. She goes above and beyond what is expected. Dr. Jacobstein is definitely in the right profession because she handles her patients in such a caring way. I see that so many people feel the same way. I hope that she continues her practice for a long time. So many others would be able to benefit from her natural talent in clinical psychology.
    Miami, FL — Jan 31, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Jacobstein-Oxios, PSY
    About Amy Jacobstein-Oxios, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477747236
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Jacobstein-Oxios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Jacobstein-Oxios works at Mental Health Partners in Miami, FL. View the full address on Amy Jacobstein-Oxios’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Amy Jacobstein-Oxios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Jacobstein-Oxios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Jacobstein-Oxios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Jacobstein-Oxios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

