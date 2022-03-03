Amy Jacobs, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Jacobs, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Jacobs, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Amy Jacobs works at
Locations
Women's Specialists of Clear Lake - Webster400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 300, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3604Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Amy Jacobs, NP. She is professional and friendly. She creates a welcoming and comfortable environment.
About Amy Jacobs, NP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1841588605
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Jacobs accepts Humana and Humana Health Plan of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Jacobs works at
32 patients have reviewed Amy Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Jacobs.
