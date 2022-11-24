Amy Hunter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Hunter, LPC
Amy Hunter, LPC is a Counselor in West Hartford, CT.
Locations
Womens Center for Psychotherapy LLC784 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 523-4450
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Finally found a provider who utilizes DBT in trauma work. Dr. Hunter has been so kind and compassionate with our child! Couldn’t be happier with our child’s progress.
About Amy Hunter, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1548592124
Amy Hunter accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Amy Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Hunter.
