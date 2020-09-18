Dr. Amy House, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy House, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy House, PHD is a Psychologist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. House works at
Locations
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-6597
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. House?
She is a great psychologist that really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Amy House, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1992815278
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. House has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. House accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. House works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.
